Prince Harry is following in his mom's footsteps!

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex stopped by Sheffield Children's Hospital where he opened a new wing. Harry's visit comes nearly 30 years after his late mother, Princess Diana, visited the same hospital in November 1989.

During his visit, Harry flipped through a photo album full of images from the Princess of Wales' time at the hospital. The 34-year-old royal smiled as he thumbed through the album, even signing the same guest book as his mom did nearly 30 years prior.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Two moments, 30 years apart but still so similar, as The Duke of Sussex visits the same Sheffield Children’s Hospital his mother, Princess Diana, did pic.twitter.com/PEkdOUsR0S — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) July 25, 2019

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks at photos of when his mother, Princess Diana, visited the hospital 30 years ago, during a visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital.



📷 @ChrisJack_Getty / @GettyImagesNewspic.twitter.com/R1ScRWqE0k — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 25, 2019

Also while at the hospital, Harry visited many children, even playing tug-of-war with 23-month-old Noah Nicholson, who seemed fascinated by the duke's beard.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry visited the rooms of other kids too, shaking hands and chatting with Alfie, Heath and other children as he made his rounds through the hospital.

Prince Harry and Alfie Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Heath Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Harry also greeted the hospital's mascot, Theo, with a giant hug as he received a smaller version of the bear, as well as a personalized blanket, for his and Meghan Markle's 2-month-old son, Archie.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Also on Thursday, Harry visited the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, where he popped in on the Invictus U.K. Trials. The Duke founded the Invictus Games, a sporting event for wounded armed services personnel and veterans, in 2014.

While visiting the trials, Harry seemed intrigued by competitor Jonathan Mitchell's beard and bald head, chatted with other athletes and their families and sat in the stands to watch some of the action.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke also stopped by Sheffield Hallam University on Thursday, where he learned about the university's commitment to applied learning in teaching and research and met the teams behind the VR rehabilitation project and the SHU Racing Team Project.

Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Watch the video below for more on the royal family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Shares Heartwarming Moment With Dr. Jane Goodall During Leadership Event -- Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wish Prince George a Happy Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Name of New Foundation

Related Gallery