Elton John marked an incredible achievement on Monday -- being sober for 29 years.



The legendary performer posted a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous coin commemorating the accomplishment, along with a caption discussing the help he received along the way.



"Twenty-nine years ago today, I was a broken man," he wrote. "I finally summoned up the courage to say three words that would change my life: 'I need help'. Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful."

ET spoke with the 72-year-old hit-maker at the Cannes Film Festival in May, while promoting his biopic, Rocketman. While on hand, he discussed his struggle with addiction -- including an overdose just days before his historic performance at Dodger Stadium in 1975.



"Two days before Dodger Stadium, I was having my stomach pumped," he recalled. "I took an overdose and there I was, two days later, at Dodger Stadium with Cary Grant and Billie Jean King having the time of my life."



"You can say that I'm resilient and that's one thing. I'm resilient," he added. "I wasn't gonna pass by the opportunity of playing that great stadium for two days...It was [the] highlight of my career to play Dodger Stadium, [are] you kidding me! But I was not mentally well before that."

He later explained that getting up on stage and entertaining fans was an integral part of his ability to overcome his personal demons.



"Look at Judy Garland for example. She wasn't well, but she came on and delivered," he said. "You have to. That's what you do [when] you're a performer and that's what saved my life -- being a performer."



John also offered a solemn plea to anyone suffering with addiction or depression. "If you have a problem and you're unhappy and sad in your life and lonely, ask someone for help. They will help you. People help straight away. I was so bowled over by kindness and people wanting to get my life back on track," he said. "I had to do a lot of work myself, but people are so kind and so fantastic."



See John's full interview, alongside Rocketman star Taron Egerton, below.

