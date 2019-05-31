Elton John is speaking out after Russia censored major moments in his biopic, Rocketman.

The modified version removes all gay sex scenes and images of drug use. The Russian distributor of the film, Central Partnership, said it had been edited to "conform with the legislation of the Russian Federation," the Los Angeles Times reports.

Upon hearing of the censorships and cuts, the music legend and the filmmakers released a statement to ET on Friday, expressing their disappointment.

"We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today," the statement reads. "Paramount Pictures have been brave and bold partners in allowing us to create a film which is a true representation of Elton’s extraordinary life, warts and all."

"That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people," the statement continues. "We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world."

Rocketman stars Taron Egerton as Elton, and chronicles the beloved singer's journey from obscurity to worldwide acclaim, including the trials and tribulations along the way like relationships, addiction and more.

The "Tiny Dancer" croons opened up to ET earlier this month, sharing that music saved his life. When recalling a pivotal moment for the singer -- his iconic Dodger Stadium concerts in 1975 -- the discussion prompted him to open up about another more painful memory.

"Two days before Dodger Stadium, I was having my stomach pumped," he recalled. "I took an overdose and there I was, two days later, at Dodger Stadium with Cary Grant and Billie Jean King having the time of my life."

"You can say that I'm resilient and that's one thing. I'm resilient," he adds. "I wasn't gonna pass by the opportunity of playing that great stadium for two days...It was [the] highlight of my career to play Dodger Stadium, [are] you kidding me! But I was not mentally well before that."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Elton John and Taron Egerton are Moved to Tears as 'Rocketman' Receives Standing Ovation at Cannes

Taron Egerton Shares Which Elton John Songs Are His Favorite Ahead of 'Rocketman' Debut (Exclusive)

'Rocketman' Star Taron Egerton Shares On-Set Secrets! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery