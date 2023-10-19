Will Smith had a special surprise for Jada Pinkett Smith in her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

On Wednesday, the Set It Off actress appeared at the Enoch Pratt Free Library for a conversation about her memoir, Worthy. Following the discussion, Will took the stage to give praise to his wife.

According to the Baltimore Banner, Will was in the audience with the couple's two children, Willow and Jaden, and his son, Trey -- whom he shares with his ex, Sheree Zampino.

To Jada's surprise, the Bad Boys actor -- whom she has been married to since 1997-- shared some special words.

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," Will told her, as he gave her a sweet embrace, according to the outlet. "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful'" -- a combination of brutal and beautiful.

The Oscar-winning actor went on to commend Jada for the sacrifices she's made in order for his dreams to come true with his career.

"And as I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world -- all of the awards, all of the money, the family -- everything I've ever dreamed," he said.

Will continued, "And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada's sacrifices,” he said. "There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star ended his almost 13-minute speech with sweet words for Jada.

"Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life," he said.

Will's words come after several recent reveals from Jada in regard to their marriage and relationship. During an interview with Hoda Kotb, Jada revealed that she and Will have been separated for seven years.

"I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," Jada told Kotb. "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

As for why they kept the whole thing under wraps, Jada explained, "I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in a partnership, and in regards to how do we present that to people, you know? And we hadn't figured that out."

In an interview on Monday's Today, Jada revealed that she and Will are in a deep space of healing.

"There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," she said. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us."

In another touching moment, Jada was moved to tears during her appearance on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, after hearing words written by Will.

The note, which Jay read aloud for Jada, began with a heartfelt message of support and admiration: "I just turned the final page of Worthy. It is amazing to realize that despite having lived most of my life by your side, I still found myself shocked and stunned and caught off guard, laughing, then inspired, then heartbroken, I was all over the place. It's one thing to hear anecdotes at a family barbecue, but it was truly overwhelming to take in your story, potently condensed in this way."

