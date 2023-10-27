Here at ET, we love hearing true stories from the celebs themselves. Some of the most memorable moments in entertainment become more vivid when recounted by those who lived them, and one of the most personal ways to learn what really happened from the perspective of our favorite celebs is by reading their memoirs.

Celebrity memoirs and tell-all novels are intriguing reads that offer new insights and uncover juicy secrets. There have already been some excellent releases this year, including Prince Harry's revealing novel, Spare, and Pamela Anderson's gripping book Love, Pamela. Paris Hilton and Elliot Page also released mesmerizing memoirs, and this month Jada Pinkett Smith and Britney Spears have memoirs set to hit shelves.

October 17 marks the release of Smith's new memoir, Worthy, which takes readers on a journey through her life, from her younger years taking part in the drug trade on the Baltimore streets to how she became the successful woman she is today. The book also covers the events surrounding the infamous slap at the Oscars.

Britney Spears released her memoir this month, on October 24. The book includes revelations and allegations about her relationships with Justin Timberlake, what life is like for her post-conservatorship and more.

There's no shortage of engaging stories giving us an inside look at the lives of some of our most beloved celebrities (and even the ones we love to hate). Whether you're looking for a new read or searching for a gift idea for the book lover in your life, below you can discover the best Hollywood books of 2023 to dive into right now.

Best Celebrity Books of 2023 Available Now

Here are the best celebrity memoirs of 2023 that are available now.

Celebrity Books Available for Pre-Order Now

We are looking forward to these fascinating stories from some of the biggest Hollywood icons.

Celebrity Books You Might Have Missed

If you've been playing catch-up for the past few years, here are some of the celebrity memoirs worth the read.

