New Music Friday September 15: Doja Cat, Diddy, Demi Lovato and More

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
Doja Cat leads this week's releases with her new single, "Balut." Fans also get to enjoy new albums from Diddy, Demi Lovato, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and a deluxe release from Tori Kelly's recent record, tori.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"Balut" – Doja Cat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Love Album: Off the Grid – Diddy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day – Thirty Seconds To Mars
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
REVAMPED – Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
tori (deluxe) – Tori Kelly
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Snooze (Acoustic)" – SZA feat Justin Bieber
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Bridge – Maren Morris
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Magic 3 – Nas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dientes" – J Balvin feat Usher & DJ Khaled
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gimmie Love" – Sia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"FAN" – Offset
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Home Is Where The Hurt Is" – LANY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"greedy" – Tate McRae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"QUERIDO ABUELO" – Becky G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"On My Love" – Zara Larsson & David Guetta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Southern Comfort" – Darius Rucker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Silence Between Songs – Madison Beer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Made For Me" – Muni Long
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Who Says You Can’t Have Everything" – Brothers Osborne
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
I LOVE YOU – Erica Campbell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Back For More" – TOMORROW X TOGETHER with Anitta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Chevrolet" – Dustin Lynch feat Jelly Roll
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Milkshake 20 (Alex Wann Remix)" – Kelis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Waistline" – Shenseea
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
VICTOR – Vic Mensa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Crush" – Bella Poarch & Lauv
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
CROSS COUNTRY: THE EXTRA MILE – BRELAND
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) – Teddy Swims
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Next Right Thing" – Mason Ramsey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Call Your Mom" – Noah Kahan & Lizzy McAlpine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Glimmer" – DOGSTAR
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hellcats SRTs 2" – Sexyy Red & Lil Durk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" – Sam Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
in another life – Sombr
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wish You Would" – Tyler Cole
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"When I Let You Down" – Citizen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lovin’ Not Leavin'" – Wade Bowen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
SUPER OVER – Leah Kate
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
