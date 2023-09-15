New Music Friday September 15: Doja Cat, Diddy, Demi Lovato and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

Doja Cat leads this week's releases with her new single, "Balut." Fans also get to enjoy new albums from Diddy, Demi Lovato, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and a deluxe release from Tori Kelly's recent record, tori.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"Balut" – Doja Cat

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Love Album: Off the Grid – Diddy

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day – Thirty Seconds To Mars

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

REVAMPED – Demi Lovato

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

tori (deluxe) – Tori Kelly

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Snooze (Acoustic)" – SZA feat Justin Bieber

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Bridge – Maren Morris

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Magic 3 – Nas

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dientes" – J Balvin feat Usher & DJ Khaled

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Gimmie Love" – Sia

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"FAN" – Offset

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Home Is Where The Hurt Is" – LANY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"greedy" – Tate McRae

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"QUERIDO ABUELO" – Becky G

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bigger Houses – Dan + Shay

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"On My Love" – Zara Larsson & David Guetta

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Southern Comfort" – Darius Rucker

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Silence Between Songs – Madison Beer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Made For Me" – Muni Long

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Who Says You Can’t Have Everything" – Brothers Osborne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

I LOVE YOU – Erica Campbell

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Back For More" – TOMORROW X TOGETHER with Anitta

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Chevrolet" – Dustin Lynch feat Jelly Roll

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Milkshake 20 (Alex Wann Remix)" – Kelis

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Waistline" – Shenseea

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

VICTOR – Vic Mensa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Crush" – Bella Poarch & Lauv

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

CROSS COUNTRY: THE EXTRA MILE – BRELAND

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) – Teddy Swims

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Next Right Thing" – Mason Ramsey

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Call Your Mom" – Noah Kahan & Lizzy McAlpine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Glimmer" – DOGSTAR

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hellcats SRTs 2" – Sexyy Red & Lil Durk

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" – Sam Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

in another life – Sombr

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wish You Would" – Tyler Cole

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"When I Let You Down" – Citizen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lovin’ Not Leavin'" – Wade Bowen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

SUPER OVER – Leah Kate

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

RELATED CONTENT: