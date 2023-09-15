Mum's the word for Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end kept tight-lipped and dodged questions about Taylor Swift during an NFL+ interview after he previously admitted to trying to give her his phone number on a friendship bracelet during her The Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this year.

"The only thing anyone really wants to talk about is Taylor Swift," host Andrew Siciliano asked Travis in a clip shared on TikTok. "Did you really have your phone number ready on a friendship bracelet to give to Taylor?"

Travis kept it coy in his response, playful replying: "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it. And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life."

Pointing a finger at the camera, he continued, "I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I'm not gonna give you anything."

The interviewer pressed on, "Has she reached out?" to which Travis jokingly ended the interview.

"And that's gonna wrap it up here," he said.

The non-comments come after a source told ET on Tuesday that the two are not officially dating.

ET has reached out to reps for both Taylor and Travis for comment on a recent report that they are, however, hanging out.

Meanwhile, a source tells ET, "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Back in July on his podcast, New Heights, Travis told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he attempted to shoot his shot with Taylor during a performance at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the 33-year-old NFL pro shared. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Explaining the bracelet phenomena at Taylor's shows to his 35-year-old brother, Travis continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

That didn't exactly work out, as Travis noted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

The 33-year-old singer is presumably single at the moment, but was in a relationship with 32-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn for six years. In April, ET exclusively revealed that the two had called it quits. She then briefly dated 34-year-old British singer Matty Healy from The 1975 but they went their separate ways in June.

