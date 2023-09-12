The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards officially named Taylor Swift its Artist of the Year Tuesday night. Though the award was not televised, it marked Swift's 9th trophy of the night. After Tuesday's big sweep, Swift has officially solidified her place in VMAs history tying for most wins in one night and now second-most overall wins.

Swift was nominated along with Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj and Shakira for Artist of the Year.

Swift led the nominees this year with 11 nods. In addition to Artist of the Year, Swift also took home awards for major categories Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Director of the Year for her hit, "Anti-Hero."

Swift thanked her fans for their continued support during her acceptance speech for Video of the Year.

The singer took the stage with her creative team for the video -- editor Chancler Haynes and cinematographer Rina Yang -- crediting them with helping her craft and direct the award-winning video.

"This is unbelievable," she marveled. "The fact that this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."

"I've just been on a tour that has been the most joyful and exhilarating experience, and we're not even halfway done," she added, referencing her record-breaking Eras Tour. "It's really felt like the adventure of a lifetime, this past year."

Among the many awards to be handed out tonight, Shakira and Sean "Diddy" Combs are heading home with top honors as they are the 2023 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Global Icon Award recipients.

Meanwhile, some of the biggest names in music have kept fans entertained throughout the night with performances, including Olivia Rodrigo, Minaj, Demi Lovato, and Lil Wayne, who returned to the VMA stage for the first time in more than a decade.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year's VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

