Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's theme for the evening was...legs!

The pop stars attended the 2023 MTV VMAs After-Party hosted by Diddy early Wednesday morning, and their looks were a big contrast to what they wore for the show inside the Prudential Center. Gomez wore a stunning red cutout dress with floral appliqués, while Swift donned a beautiful black gown by Versace.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

When it was time to party, 31-year-old Gomez opted for a purple strapless satin mini dress, along with a long black leather jacket worn off her shoulders.

Swift, 33, stepped out in an EB Denim "Polka" mini dress. The "Blank Space" singer kept her shoulders out in the strapless look, while wearing her signature red lipstick and a pair of silver sandals.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

It was a big night of besties supporting each other at the VMAs. Gomez got a little dance and standing ovation from Swift when she took home the award for Best Afrobeats for her song, "Calm Down," with Rema.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

And Gomez got on her feet multiple times for Swift -- who ended her night with nine wins, including Song, Album and Artist of the year at the ceremony.

Inside, the long-time friends were also spotted sharing a sweet moment with each other.

