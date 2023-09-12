Selena Gomez Stuns in Plunging Red Gown at VMAs Pink Carpet

Selena Gomez has arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and she looked radiant!

The 31-year-old pop star wore a plunging Oscar de la Renta gown while walking the pink carpet Tuesday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The "Calm Down" songstress matched her beaded red gown with strappy red heels. She completed the look with diamond-encrusted flower earrings, a bracelet and smoky eye shadow to nail the elegant chic look.

The designer of the dress later took to Instagram and shared the delicate and exquisite work that went into producing such a stunning dress. According to the caption, Gomez's dress is embroidered with thousands of scarlet bugle beads and it features a corset bodice and climbing floral fringe.

Gomez is attending the show as a three-time nominee. Her chart-topping collaboration with Rema, "Calm Down," is up for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Afrobeats. Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building star is also promoting her infectious new solo single, "Single Soon."

Getty

Among the top VMAs nominees this year are Taylor Swift, SZA, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith.

Getty

Minaj is returning to the VMAs stage this year as both the evening's emcee and for a performance of her new single, "Last Time I Saw You." She is among an impressive list of performers, including Rodrigo, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids.

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who will be honored with the Global Icon Award, and Shakira, who will accept the Video Vanguard Award, will both also perform during the award show for the first time in nearly two decades.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

