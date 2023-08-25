Selena Gomez is back and on the attack. The 31-year-old pop star released an upbeat new dance track on Friday, putting a happy twist on the breakup anthem in "Single Soon."

In the song, Gomez plans to call it quits with her significant other over the phone or with a written note as she gears up for a wild girls night out with her friends. She even makes a playful Sex and the City reference, leaving a Post-It note that reads, "I'm sorry, I can't, don't hate me," a la Jack Berger's (Ron Livingston) message to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Selena Gomez/ YouTube

The fun, single vibe continued with Sex and the City-like visuals as Gomez prances around in a shimmery pink top, sky-high heels, and a feather coat. In the music video, which was directed by Philip Andelman, Gomez glitters as she's dressed to the nines, joining a group of three gal pals for cocktails, a limo ride, karaoke and clubbing. The crew ends the evening with a late-night swim before they all climb into bed together to call it a night.

"I'm pickin' out this dress / Tryin' on these shoes / 'Cause I'll be single soon / I'll be single soon," Gomez croons on the chorus. "I know he'll be a mess / When I break the news / But I'll be single soon / I'll be single soon."

The earworm continues: "I'ma date who I wanna / Stay out late if I wanna / I'ma do what I wanna do."

Gomez previously teased her new single on TikTok by quoting a famous Samantha Jones moment from Sex and the City, and received the seal of approval from Kim Cattrall herself.

"Single Soon" was produced by benny blanco and Cashmere Cat. The track offers a sneak peek at what's to come on Gomez's highly-anticipated Rare follow-up.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while," she tweeted last week. "Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON."

"Single Soon" drops on the same day as Miley Cyrus' new track, "Used to Be Young." Gomez celebrated the coincidence on her Instagram Story last week, posting a clip from her time as Mikayla Skeech on the Disney Channel classic Hannah Montana. Gomez's Mikayla disses Cyrus' Hannah (also Miley Stewart) in that telethon episode. As fans know, Mikayla and Hannah were pop star rivals on the popular series.

Cyrus re-posted Gomez's Story, which used a little play on words to describe the momentous occasion.

"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!" Gomez wrote over the clip.

Cyrus posted a meme of her own using the same Hannah Montana clip. She captioned it, "@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON... I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG."

From new music to the third season of Only Murders in the Building, and celebrating her 31st birthday, it's been a busy year for Sel. Following her star-studded bash, which saw the likes of Karol G, Paris Hilton and more in attendance, a source told ET that the singer-actress is looking to get rid of any "toxicity" in her personal life and wants to stay positive as she moves into this next chapter.

"Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded," the source said. "She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life."

The source added that Gomez "keeps her circle close and feels loved and supported."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Cattrall 'Approves' Selena Gomez's 'Sex and the City' Lip Sync on TikTok This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Selena Gomez Reacts to Her, Miley Cyrus Releasing a Song on Same Day

Selena Gomez Pokes Fun at Herself Over Viral Blanket Pic

Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa Break Bread in Matching Leopard Heels

Selena Gomez Supports Pal Taylor Swift at 'Eras Tour' Concert in L.A.

Inside Selena Gomez's Dinner Outing With British DJ Fred Again

Related Gallery