Selena Gomez knows how to have a little fun at her own expense. The Rare beauty founder shared a pair of memes on her Instagram Story on Monday, inspired by a candid photo she posted over the weekend.

In the pic, Gomez is wrapped warmly in a blanket with only her head peeking out. She gazes zen-like into the distance, with a glittering Fendi bag perched on a table in front of her.

"Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying," the first post was captioned.

The second post included the same image with a black-and-white filter, alongside commentary that read, "My mom just sent me this old picture of my Abuela from when she was still living in Mexico. This was taken during a year without rain."

After Gomez shared the image, it quickly went viral with several accounts across social media offering their own takes on the snap.

Selena Gomez/ Instagram

On Friday, the 31-year-old "Calm Down" singer documented a fun night out with pal Francia Raísa as the duo accidentally twinned in matching leopard print heels during their dinner date in Santa Monica, California.

Based on Raísa's Instagram Stories, the gals were there with a group of friends that included Gomez's close pal, Theresa Marie Mingus, who posted a photo of Raísa smiling while seated at their table.

Earlier in the week, Gomez was showing love to longtime pal Taylor Swift while attending her Los Angeles leg of The Eras Tour.

The Only Murders in the Building star seemed to be having a great time as she smiled and swayed to the music while hugging her sister, Gracie, who was overwhelmed with emotion as they sang together while surrounded by a sold-out stadium of superfans.

A source recently told ET that the actress and singer -- who recently celebrated her 31st birthday with a star-studded bash -- is now looking to get rid of any "toxicity" in her personal life and wants to stay positive.

"Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded," the source said. "She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life."

The source added that Gomez "keeps her circle close and feels loved and supported."

"She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example," the source noted. "She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her."

