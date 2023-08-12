Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa Enjoy Dinner in Matching Leopard Print Heels
Selena Gomez Praises ‘Special Human Being’ Francia Raísa Followi…
Tori Spelling Shares Glimpse Inside RV Life With Her Kids
True Thompson and Psalm West Wearing Casts After Getting Hurt
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Film 'Vanderpump Rules' as Raquel …
Brody Jenner Shares Raw Footage of Fiancée’s Water Birth
‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Spills on Fantasy Suite ‘Activiti…
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reportedly Makes Partial Deal fo…
Nick Jonas Shares Adorable Moments With Daughter Malti on Beach …
Supermodel Reunion! Why Christy, Cindy, Naomi and Linda are Back…
Tom Sandoval Sets the Record Straight on Tii Rumored Relationshi…
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
'One Tree Hill' Star Bethany Joy Lenz Says She Spent 10 Years in…
Pink Fan Goes Into Labor at Singer's Boston Concert
Kyle Richards Gets Flirty With Morgan Wade in Music Video
'Love Is Blind's Natalie and Deepti Think Co-Star Nick Thompson …
Why Savannah Chrisley Is Crying on Sister Chloe's First Day of 5…
Tori Spelling ‘Struggling Monetarily’ While Staying in RV With K…
Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless and Flexes Six Pack Abs on Hike
'Teen Mom's Catelynn Baltierra Running Tyler's OnlyFans Account …
Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa are truly the perfect pair. Like chips and guac. Check that, chips and salsa!
The 31-year-old "Calm Down" singer and 35-year-old How I Met Your Father star hit up the Italian joint Giorgio Baldi on Friday night in Santa Monica, California. Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to document the fun outing, first posting a photo of their matching leopard print heels.
Raísa reposted the Story and doubled down that there's "no beef" between them, "just salsa." She also noted that wearing matching heels was not planned. Besties always know best!
Based on Raísa's Instagram Stories, the gals were there with a group of friends that included Gomez's close friend, Theresa Marie Mingus, who posted a photo of Raísa smiling while seated at their table.
When dinner ended, Gomez, Raísa and the rest of the group walked out of the restaurant together and hopped into the same car, per TMZ, which obtained photos and video of paparazzi swarming them on their way out.
The outing, of course, comes just days after Raísa went on her co-star Josh Peck' Good Guys podcast and directly addressed the feud rumors between her and Gomez.
"Whenever I thought about my name being in the press, I never thought about it like this," Raísa admitted. "I always thought about it from an actor's perspective."
Raísa and Gomez were friends for nearly 15 years, and in September 2017 Raísa donated her kidney to Gomez -- who needed a transplant due to her battle with lupus.
"She and I went public with our situation years ago and honestly we had to. The press got a hold of the story and we wanted to tell it," Raísa shared. "As for what's going on lately, does anyone prep you for this kind of stuff? Never. We never get prepped for this kind of stuff. It always catches me by surprise. I don't know if it's good or not."
Raísa also put to bed rumors that she was forced to donate her kidney.
"No one forced me to do anything," she said. "It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart."
Gomez and Raísa had a public falling out last year when Gomez did not name Raísa as a "friend in the industry" in an interview with Rolling Stone.
"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong," Gomez said.
A select portion of that quote -- "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]" -- was then shared on Instagram as a highlight of the interview. Raísa then posted a since-deleted comment that read, simply and cryptically, "Interesting."
All water under the bridge.
RELATED CONTENT:
Inside Selena Gomez's Dinner Outing With British DJ Fred Again
Francia Raisa Addresses Selena Gomez Feud Rumors: 'There's No Beef'
Selena Gomez Wishes Friend, Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Happy B-Day