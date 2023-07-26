Selena Gomez is sharing a sweet message for her longtime friend -- and kidney donor -- Francia Raisa, on her birthday.

Gomez took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a trio of fun, friendly snapshots featuring herself and Raisa being total besties.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," Gomez wrote in the caption to the post -- which included a photo of the pals riding in the back of a convertible and drinking champagne, and two posts of the pair hugging at different gala events.

"No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️" Gomez added.

Raisa also took to Instagram on Wednesday to commemorate her 35th birthday, posting a number of snapshots of herself in an orange bikini, surrounded by gold balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday."

"If I’m not in a bikini on my birthday then it’s not my birthday," Raisa captioned the fun slideshow post.

Raisa and Gomez have been friends for nearly 15 years, and Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez -- who needed a transplant due to her battle with lupus -- in September 2017.

Last year, however, the pair had a public falling out when Gomez did not name Raisa as a "friend in the industry" in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong," Gomez shared.

A select portion of that quote -- "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]" -- was then shared on Instagram as a highlight of the interview. Raisa then posted a since-deleted comment that read, simply and cryptically, "Interesting."

When one TikTok user shared a video breaking down the supposed drama -- including the fact that Raisa does not follow Gomez on Instagram -- Gomez herself took to the comments of that TikTok video to address the supposed friction.

"Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know," Gomez commented.

ET spoke with Raisa in October 2019, and she detailed her decision to donate her organ to a friend in need.

"It was a decision that was very faith-based and... she and I have talked about before," Raisa explained. "It just kinda happened coincidentally, but I don't believe in coincidences. I believe that that's God's way of remaining anonymous."

"I'm very grateful for the opportunity," she added of the surgery.

Raisa's special day comes just a few days after Gomez celebrated her own birthday, and gave her followers a look at her b-day bash.

The post gave Gomez's followers a look at the guest list as she posed with her best friend, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in one photo. In another, she stands between Paris Hilton and music producer Benny Blanco. Over on her Instagram Story, Gomez shared a sweet moment with Christina Aguilera as they hugged and posed for the camera.

The fun didn't stop with her party, the "Hands to Myself" singer also shared pictures from a special screening of the Barbie movie.

For more on the birthday girl's big bash, check out the video below.

