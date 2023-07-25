How Selena Gomez Is 'Prioritizing Her Mental Health' and Eliminating 'Any Toxicity'
Selena Gomez is making sure she takes care of her mental health and wellness at this stage in her life.
A source tells ET that the actress and singer -- who recently celebrated her 31st birthday with a star-studded bash -- is now looking to get rid of any "toxicity" in her personal life, and stay positive.
"Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded," the source says. "She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life."
The source adds that Gomez "keeps her circle close and feels loved and supported."
"She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example," the source says. "She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her."
The update comes just a few days after the Only Murders in the Building star turned 31 and gave her followers a look at her birthday celebration.
"31," she wrote next to the photo carousel from the evening. Gomez's post led with a picture that put her outfit on display. For the occasion, the "Look at Her Now" singer wore a red dress with floral accents. Channeling old Hollywood, Gomez, wore her hair pinned in an updo, with a bang in the front.
The post also gave Gomez's followers a look at the guest list. Gomez posed with her best friend, Nicola Peltz Beckham, in one photo. In another, she stands between Paris Hilton and music producer, Benny Blanco. Over on her Instagram Story, Gomez shared a sweet moment with Christina Aguilera as they hugged and posed for the camera.
The fun didn't stop with her party, the "Hands to Myself" singer also shared pictures from a special screening of the Barbie movie.
For more on the birthday girl's big bash, check out the video below.
