Selena Gomez couldn't keep her hands to herself during a fun night out with Camila Cabello, playfully throwing an arm around her fellow pop star in a new snap.

Gomez shared a collection of "random moments" on Thursday via Instagram, tagging Cabello in her caption. The pals appeared to be feeling some kinda way while enjoying a VIP experience at Universal Studios, sticking their tongues out and posing with their hands up in the air while walking together on a boardwalk. Cabello holds a snack in one hand and throws up her middle finger with the other, while Gomez opts for a peace sign.

"I love u," Cabello gushed in the comments.

Elsewhere in the photo carousel, the Only Murders in the Building star wears a black coat over a gray hoodie while seated at a restaurant, shows off blonde hair in the recording studio, and rocks her sunnies indoors while posing beneath a red neon as she enjoys a meal.

Cabello took to the comments once more to tag GRAMMY-winning music producer Bart Schoudel, who recently worked with Gomez on "My Mind & Me." On his Instagram Story, Schoudel shared the same image of Gomez in the studio -- in which he is also pictured -- while tagging both singers. The post seems to offer a hint that a collaboration could be on the way.

The pic appears to be connected to another post Gomez shared in January, in which she is blonde, wearing the same sweatpants, and cleaning up what looks like the same studio spill. She captioned that post simply with the number three.

The fellow pop stars have appeared to become close over the last year. Cabello was among those in attendance at Gomez's star-studded 30th birthday party last summer. Also in 2022, Gomez showed love to Cabello on TikTok while dancing to her hit single, "Bam Bam."

Not to mention that time they teamed up to reenact an iconic Dance Moms scene on TikTok. See for yourself in the video below!

