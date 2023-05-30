Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoyed a night out together.

The duo stepped out over the weekend to attend the latest stop on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and weren't shy about displaying PDA as they took in the show.

Video shows the pair swaying back and forth in the VIP tent, with Mendes' arms wrapped around Cabello, as they watched Swift perform "Lover" at MetLife Stadium.

Mendes, 24, even planted a kiss on 26-yera-old Cabello's cheek at one point, before the pair departed the venue two thirds of the way through the show.

Mendes and Cabello weren't the only A-listers to attend Swift's New Jersey concerts. Stars including Cara Delevingne, Hoda Kotb, Aaron Rodgers, Miles Teller, Maren Morris, Jack Antonoff, and Katie Holmes were also spotted at Swift's weekend concerts.

As for Mendes and Cabello, they previously dated for two years, but mutually announced their split in November 2021. Amid their separation, Cabello dated Austin Kevitch, before calling it quits in February.

Just two months later, Cabello was spotted locking lips with Mendes at Coachella.

"Camila and Shawn were talking and spending time together for months before Coachella," a source told ET after the pair's PDA. "They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other."

Cabello inspired even more interest when she teased a song that seemed to allude to the rekindled romance.

"Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together. They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot. They are having fun."

PDA in Los Angeles and New York followed, the latter of which culminated with the duo's attendance at Swift's show.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Cozy Up After Coachella Kiss This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Together in NYC After Coachella PDA

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Seen Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Show Even More PDA After Coachella Kiss

Related Gallery