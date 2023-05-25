Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Smile Together in NYC After Coachella PDA
They say couples who dress alike, stay together. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are not quite a couple -- not officially, anyway -- but maybe they're trying the old adage on for size.
Mendes and Cabello were spotted on Thursday taking yet another stroll in New York City, but this time they looked like a mixed doubles team ready to tear it up on the tennis court. Cabello donned a tight black T-shirt with a black skirt over tights underneath. She flashed a smile while wearing black shades and a white opal Lululemon everywhere belt bag.
Mendes had a similar vibe, with black shorts and a black sleeveless Nike shirt. He was also carrying a black backpack while wearing black Ray-Bans. While it's unclear where they were headed, it likely involved packing on some more PDA.
Earlier this week, the singers -- who dated for two years before breaking up in November 2021 -- were spotted holding hands while taking another stroll in the Big Apple. Earlier this month, they were in Los Angeles in a flirty mood and hanging on to each other while on their way to a show at the famed Hollywood Improv.
Last month, Mendes and Cabello made headlines when they were spotted hanging out with friends at Coachella, where they also shared a steamy kiss. A source later told ET that "Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go."
What's more, that Coachella kiss wasn't the first time they reunited. A source also told ET that they had actually spent time together before catching everyone's attention at the music festival in the California desert.
