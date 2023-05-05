Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes look a little lost. In each other's eyes, that is. Just weeks after their kiss seen 'round the world at Coachella grabbed worldwide headlines, the former couple reunited this week for a little more PDA.

Mendes and Cabello appeared to be in a flirty mood on Wednesday when photographers captured the young artists sharing a romantic hug while waiting in line for a show at the famed Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles. The outing was followed by a trip to the Sunset Tower Hotel.

In the photos, the "Never Be Alone" singer looked dashing in cream-colored slacks, black Chelsea boots and a white long-sleeved turtleneck. Cabello opted for a loose white dress shirt under black overalls. She had minimal jewelry -- just a couple of hoop earrings -- to go along with a purse and low black heels.

Mendes can be seen wrapping his right arm around Cabello in one photo, as she has her left arm wrapped around his back while looking directly at him and smiling. In another photo, she's walking away but not before stealing another look at her ex-boyfriend. It's the flirty smile that truly tells the story.

MEGA

MEGA

After they were spotted hanging out with a group of friends and sharing a kiss at the music festival last month in Indio, California, a source told ET that "Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go."

While fans were blown away by their Coachella reunion, a source told ET that their hangout wasn't the first time they had gotten together. A source told ET that they had been spending time together prior to that shocking PDA moment.

"Camila and Shawn were talking and spending time together for months before Coachella," the source said. "They always had a lot of love for each other, even while they were broken up. They still care about each other."

Cabello, 26, and Mendes, 24, ended their two-year relationship in November 2021, but it's clear the heart wants what the heart wants.

