Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Spotted Holding Hands Amid Reconciliation
Taking a bite out of the Big Apple together. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are getting cozy and enjoying each other's company following their PDA-packed Coachella reunion last month.
The musicians were seen on Tuesday strolling through the streets of New York City, as they held hands and sipped on some coffee.
The "Havana" songstress rocked a white crop top under a black leather jacket and some baggy blue jeans, while the "Wonder" artist took advantage of the temperate climate to show off his arms in a sleeveless tank top and denim jeans.
The New York outing comes just over a month after the pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted chatting it up and sharing drinks with friends at the Coachella Music Festival in California. In videos posted to social media, the pair was even seen locking lips. In one clip, Mendes could be seen with his hand resting on the side of Cabello's face before going in for a kiss.
A source told ET at the time, "Shawn and Camila aren’t officially back together, but they are enjoying each other’s company and seeing where things go."
"When they met up and kissed at Coachella, they were having fun and being in the moment together," the source added. "They are both attracted to each other and care about one another a lot... They are having fun."
The pair then reunited earlier this month in L.A. Mendes and Cabello appeared to be in a flirty mood on May 3, when photographers captured the young artists sharing a romantic hug while waiting in line for a show at the famed Hollywood Improv. The outing was followed by a trip to the Sunset Tower Hotel.
Cabello and Mendes dated for two years before breaking up in November 2021.
They remained friendly after the split, with photographers spotting them hanging out and smiling in Miami nearly two months after breaking up. When Mendes teased new music in January 2022 and asked his fans if they dig it, Cabello responded to his Instagram post and commented, "Ur crazy wildcat."
In April 2022, Mendes told Ryan Seacrest on his On Air With Ryan Seacrest show that he "loved Camila for so many years, and that's never gonna change."
