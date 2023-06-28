Only stars in the building! Selena Gomez celebrated the upcoming third season of her Hulu mystery-comedy series, Only Murders in the Building, with a sweet selfie from set on Wednesday.

"Some of my favorite people.." she captioned the shot, with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. "Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming august 8th!!!! @hulu @onlymurdershulu."

The acclaimed series has earned plenty of awards recognition since its premiere in 2021 -- landing nods at the SAG Awards, Golden Globes, Emmys and more -- and added even more star power for season 3, with Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep joining the cast.

Gomez previously celebrated the show's season 3 wrap by posting a cute pic with Streep, sharing that working with the legendary actress was "an absolute dream."

"Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been," she wrote. "It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love."

The actress and singer has also been hard at work on new music, sharing a studio pic earlier this month with the reassurance, "don’t worry guys, it’s coming."

Only Murders in the Building season 3 drops Aug. 8 on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Studio Pics: 'It's Coming'

Selena Gomez Announces 'I'm Single!' While Watching a Soccer Game

Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and More Celebs Attend Beyoncé's Paris Show

Selena Gomez Pokes Fun at Being Over 30 With No Idea What to Do This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery