The people want what they want! Selena Gomez set her fans into a frenzy on Tuesday when she posted photos of herself inside a recording studio in Paris, France.

"Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris. 😉" the 30-year-old musician and actress captioned the black-and-white images.

Gomez's fans immediately took to the comments to share their excitement for the upcoming project. If a new album is in the works, this will be Gomez's first since Rare in 2020.

The former child star has been in Paris for several weeks now, posting photos of her travels, including standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Last week she also shared a funny TikTok of herself watching a soccer match and shouting at the players, "I'm single! I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much."

It's been a busy year for Gomez. In April, she wrapped filming season 3 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, posting a pic with co-star Meryl Streep.

"Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream," she captioned the image. "I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. 🥰."

