Francia Raisa is speaking out. After dodging questions about the status of her friendship with Selena Gomez, the 34-year-old actress said that she's been "bullied" online recently.

Trouble between the longtime friends started in November when Gomez said that Taylor Swift is her only friend in the industry. In a since-deleted comment, Raisa, who donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017, reacted to the quote by writing "interesting." Later, Gomez spoke out, writing on TikTok, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

In the wake of the drama, Raisa, who refused to answer questions about her friendship with Gomez earlier this month, told TMZ that online comments about her have been "pretty bad."

"I think the one that probably hurt the most was, 'I hope someone goes up your p**sy and rips out your other kidney you f**king whore,'" Raisa said.

The How I Met Your Father star went on to point out, "in no way, shape or form does condone bullying, especially Selena."

"She literally has a whole nonprofit dedicated to mental health," Raisa said of Gomez's Rare Impact Fund. "... The fact that I'm now being bullied as I am, it's messing with me mentally. To me, it's not what anyone wants for someone. She's literally out there saying, 'Please stop,' so I don't understand others that are also being antagonized online."

As for how she feels in the wake of the cyberbullying, Raisa said she's "doing my best to not listen to, to not read [comments]."

"I'm very happy. I'm living my life. I'm sending love to everyone. I understand. I've been a hardcore fan of people growing up myself. I totally, totally, totally get it, but it's not nice," she said. "I would say, not just with me, but with anyone, please stop."

