Selena Gomez Announces 'I'm Single!' While Watching a Soccer Game

Selena Gomez made her relationship status known in a cheeky new video Thursday. Gomez took to TikTok to share a clip of herself watching a local soccer match with friends, where she decided to let the players know that she was available.

"I'm single," Gomez, who is bundled up in blankets while watching the game several yards away said. "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you soooo much."

"The struggle, man lol," she captioned the clip.

The TikTok post follows a March video in which she said she was "still looking" for Mr. Right.

That same month, Gomez sparked romance rumors with Zayn Malik after the pair were spotted out to dinner together in New York City.

An eyewitness told ET at the time, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

ET has reached out to both Gomez and Malik's reps for comment following the outing.

Speculation about the two began when TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text exchange with a friend of hers who claimed she was the pair's hostess at an unnamed restaurant in the city.

The TikTok user explained that she and her friend work at hot spots frequented by celebs, before sharing a screenshot of their conversation in which the friend wrote: "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them."

Prior to the former One Direction member, Gomez was linked to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. The Only Murders in the Building star and "Paris" singer were first spotted bowling together in New York City, with a source telling ET at the time that the duo were dating.

Shortly after, Gomez seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram Story, saying, "I like being alone too much," adding, "#iamsingle."

Days after she deleted that post, Taggart and Gomez were seen together again as they strolled out of the Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in SoHo, hand in hand.

Before Taggart, Gomez's more high-profile relationships included The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez Makes a Confession About Having a Crush



