Selena Gomez didn't keep her hands to herself while out with Chainsmokers', Drew Taggart, on Saturday night. The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star and the "Paris" singer were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho.

For her outing with the musician, Gomez wore an all-black ensemble, as she held the "Closer" singer's hand. For his part, Taggart, 33, put his casual style on display in a pair of dark denim, white sneakers, and a hoodie, layered with a jacket.

Gomez is seemingly singing another tune after she took to social media last week to shut down any speculation of romance. On Thursday, the "Back to You" singer took to Instagram to share that she is just fine on her own ... and single.

Gomez snapped a black-and-white snapshot of a grey sky and a lonely hill for a post she shared and then deleted soon after.

"I like being alone too much," Gomez wrote over the pic, adding, "#iamsingle."

Romance rumors began to circulate after Gomez and Taggart were spotted bowling together in New York City last Sunday -- as seen in photos of the two obtained by Page Six.

According to the outlet, an eyewitness claimed that the two were "making out" during their time on the lanes, while Gomez also took time to snap photos and sign autographs with some fans.

A source told ET the following day that Gomez and Taggart, "are dating and things are still new." The source also said the two "met through mutual friends in a friendly, low-key way, but had an instant connection and liked each other as people."

