Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart Hold Hands During New York City Date Night
Selena Gomez Is Dating The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart (Source)
Kylie Jenner Reveals Newborn Son Still Doesn't Have a Name! (Exc…
Lisa Marie Presley Memorial: ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Expected…
Lisa Marie Presley on Elvis and Following in Dad's Footsteps Wit…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Tributes Mom for Firs…
Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Update on Public Memorial Ser…
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie Durin…
Lisa Marie Presley: Memorial Details for Star’s Final Resting Pl…
Hear Jeremy Renner 911 Call: Actor Moaned in Pain as Neighbor He…
Austin Butler Makes First Appearance Since Lisa Marie Presley's …
Riley Keough’s Husband Reveals They Have a Daughter During Lisa …
Tori Spelling Opens Up About 14-Year-Old Daughter's Diagnosis Af…
George Clooney Hangs Out With His Childhood Hero, Astronaut Buzz…
Martha Stewart Shares Her Celebrity Crush and More in a Game of …
Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial: Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose, Sara…
Nia Long Embracing 'New Beginnings' as She Wraps Up 'The Best Ma…
Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After 18-Year-Old Daughter Sami S…
Inside Hallmark’s ’Wedding Veil’ Movie Set With Lacey Chabert (E…
Selena Gomez didn't keep her hands to herself while out with Chainsmokers', Drew Taggart, on Saturday night. The 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star and the "Paris" singer were spotted holding hands as they left dinner at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho.
For her outing with the musician, Gomez wore an all-black ensemble, as she held the "Closer" singer's hand. For his part, Taggart, 33, put his casual style on display in a pair of dark denim, white sneakers, and a hoodie, layered with a jacket.
Gomez is seemingly singing another tune after she took to social media last week to shut down any speculation of romance. On Thursday, the "Back to You" singer took to Instagram to share that she is just fine on her own ... and single.
Gomez snapped a black-and-white snapshot of a grey sky and a lonely hill for a post she shared and then deleted soon after.
"I like being alone too much," Gomez wrote over the pic, adding, "#iamsingle."
Romance rumors began to circulate after Gomez and Taggart were spotted bowling together in New York City last Sunday -- as seen in photos of the two obtained by Page Six.
According to the outlet, an eyewitness claimed that the two were "making out" during their time on the lanes, while Gomez also took time to snap photos and sign autographs with some fans.
A source told ET the following day that Gomez and Taggart, "are dating and things are still new." The source also said the two "met through mutual friends in a friendly, low-key way, but had an instant connection and liked each other as people."
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Drew Taggart Dating Rumors
Selena Gomez Is Dating Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart: Here's What We Know
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years