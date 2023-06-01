Nicola Peltz is opening up about the challenges of living her life in the public eye. In a conversation for Wondermind, the 28-year-old actress told her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, and friend, Selena Gomez, about the social media comments that get under her skin.

After Gomez admitted that life in the spotlight can drive her "crazy," Peltz revealed that she does "really struggle with" anxiety around the situation too.

"I just can't help reading the comments sometimes on my Instagram or whatever. If they comment on my appearance and stuff that doesn't bother me, but what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie," Peltz said. "I want to respond and say, 'That's just not true.' I wish they knew the truth."

"I struggle with [that]. That hurts my feelings, truthfully," she added. "I try to ignore it, but it's just hard sometimes to ignore it, especially when you see it all the time. It's just always in your face. It's just a part of what we live every day. I think that's really hard."

Gomez agreed, telling the couple, "As a friend, I can say I've been frustrated for you guys on your behalf just because I do think a lot of nonsense that happens to all of us, unfortunately, is unfair and obviously extremely untrue... I'm so hopeful that people can see that you guys are as wonderful as I can see you."

While Peltz praised her 24-year-old husband for being "much better at separating the two," and Gomez revealed that Beckham has helped her "become a little more laid back in certain situations," the son of David and Victoria Beckham said he still gets "the worst anxiety."

"I mean, like, literally my wife is my therapist. We're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind that's stressing me out then I always [turn to her]," he said. "We're very good at communicating. People are always going to say rubbish. As long as you're happy and your family's good, then you just have to keep doing your thing."

As for who Peltz turns to when she struggles, the actress pointed to her husband and her mom.

"I think it's really important to have people around you that you can lean on," she said. "Obviously, life has so many down moments and up moments, and you just want to share those with the people that you love so much and that you can lean on."

After talking things through with someone, Peltz said she likes to get moving in order to get out of her head.

"I like to go on a walk and just clear my head," she said. "I love going in the car with Brooklyn, we can just be driving anywhere, it doesn't even matter if we have a location. Even something silly like going to the grocery store or picking up a coffee and listening to music... That calms me and makes me happy, to physically go out and just do something."

"When she's on a walk with the dogs, I start cooking food," Beckham noted. "That's what calms me down a little bit."

At the end of the day, Peltz said, "We all work so hard and I think that it's nice to be able to take a second for yourself." Peltz noted that that's "especially" true for Gomez.

"I see you work so hard and you never stop. You go from your show, to your movie, to your singing, and you're working so hard, so that's why when I see you take a break, it genuinely makes me so happy," Peltz said. "It makes me also happy to see the people around us just happy and having a moment. I think life is really short, and I think it's really good to have those special moments."

"I definitely feel like it's important to surround yourself with people who are, I guess, like-minded, but more just love you for you, and I think that's what I've appreciated about our friendship," Gomez noted, before joking, "I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple."

"Our throuple!" Peltz exclaimed. "I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much. You have no idea."

The friendship is so great, Peltz said, because all three of them "speak the same love language."

"When we're always hanging out, it's like sleeping over with Gracie and Brooklyn's cooking and we're watching a movie," Peltz said of Gomez's younger sister. "That's the best. It's just, like, the best moments, you don't have to do anything, you can just be around the people you love and it makes me so happy."

