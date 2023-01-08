Selena Gomez Has Girls Night with Little Sister Gracie and BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham
Who says you can’t have a sweet night with your girls! Selena Gomez showered her little sister and her bestie, Nicola Peltz Beckham, with love in her latest Instagram post.
"It’s not your bday yet but let’s celebrate NOW!," the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star wrote next to a picture of her and her sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, planting a kiss on Peltz's cheek.
Peltz took to her Instagram Story to share Gomez’s post writing, "My sisters," with a series of heart and heart-eye emojis.
Gomez’s pictures come after she spent some quality time with Peltz and her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, over the holiday.
The besties celebrated the occasion with a series of posts. Gomez included Peltz and Beckham in her New Year’s Eve dump as they rang in the new year on the beach.
In a follow-up, the "Back to You" singer joked about her relationship with the couple.
"Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone," she captioned the post that featured a carousel of pictures of her and the Beckhams lounging on a boat and sharing hugs.
Peltz took to her respective Instagram to share some of the same moments.
"Love you so much ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥," the Welcome to Chippendales actress captioned the carousel of pictures.
Peltz also shared another post that shows the NYE gang eating on a boat. In the video, Gomez can be seen dancing when the camera pans to her direction.
Peltz and Gomez also rang in 2023 in style, with matching dresses. The actress took to Instagram to share clips from their actual celebration, that saw her and Gomez rocking matching Valentino dresses.
"Happy New Years 🥂🤍 thank you @maisonvalentino @yigit @pppiccioli for our matching dream dresses," she wrote.
The bestie's holiday celebration comes two months after Peltz joined Gomez for a pajama party, in honor of the release of her documentary. The pair, along with more friends and Gomez's little sister cozied up while they watched the film.
The 27-year-old actress and newlywed posted pics from the event, cuddling with Gomez, who is matching her in a pink satin nightdress while Brooklyn mixed drinks in the kitchen.
"Girls night celebrating your beautiful documentary congratulations selena! 💕🍨🍝🍰🥂," Peltz wrote. "(thanks b for the best food everrrrr🤤)."
