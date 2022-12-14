Selena Gomez Reacts to Golden Globe Nomination and Teases New Music

Selena Gomez couldn't be more excited about landing her first-ever Golden Globe nomination. In a new rapid-fire interview on TikTok with makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira, Gomez gushed over snagging a nom for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical for her role as Mabel on Only Murders in the Building.

"Oh my god," Gomez exclaimed. "I'm so excited. I didn't think I was gonna get -- actually, I know I wasn't gonna get nominated, or I thought. But I'm happy."

Gomez will face off against Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks) for the trophy.

In addition, Only Murders in the Building is nominated in the Best Television Series Comedy or Musical category, while Gomez’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are also nominated in the Best Actor in a Television Series Comedy or Musical category.

Gomez also revealed she has new music on the way, telling Nogueira, "Absolutely."

"And a lot sooner, the 30-year-old singer-actress added.

When asked if she still loves doing music, Gomez answered emphatically, telling the makeup artist that she's just been busy.

After all, between her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, now out, her makeup line, Rare Beauty, and a third season of OMITB in the works, Gomez has a lot going on.

Earlier on Wednesday, the "Calm Down" singer shared a video to her own TikTok account in which she said she manifested the Golden Globe nom. The throwback clip sees the actress putting out all the good Golden Globe Awards vibes into the universe.

@selenagomez Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream ♬ original sound - Selena Gomez

In the clip, the interviewer asks Gomez if she would like to be considered for a GRAMMY. While she admits that she would be impressed with the recognition from the Recording Academy, she has her sights on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s honor.

"I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," she tells the interviewer in the clip.

"Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream," she captioned the video.

See the full list of 2023 Golden Globe nominations below.

