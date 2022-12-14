Selena Gomez Shares Throwback Clip Showing She Manifested Her Golden Globe Nomination
Selena Gomez believes in the power of manifesting her own destiny. The 30-year-old actress recently shared a throwback video on TikTok of her putting out all the good Golden Globe Awards vibes into the universe.
"Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream," she captioned the video.
In the clip, the interviewer asks Gomez if she would like to be considered for a GRAMMY. While she admits that she would be impressed with the recognition from the Recording Academy, she has her sights on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s honor.
@selenagomez
Dreams do come true!! GUYS IM NOMINATED FOR A GOLDEN GLOBE. brb gonna scream♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
"I think it would be an honor, of course, but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl," she tells the interviewer in the clip.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Gomez snagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Comedy or Musical for her role as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building.
Gomez will face off against Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks).
In addition, Only Murders in the Building is nominated in the Best Television Series Comedy or Musical category, while Gomez’s co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, are also nominated in the Best Actor in a Television Series Comedy or Musical category.
In June, Gomez talked to ET about stepping back into her role as Mabel, and how her character is more relatable in season 2.
"I think it's also a little bit of me actually feeling like I've walked through those moments, some in my life, so yeah, I've had that," Gomez said, noting the similarities between herself and Mabel.
She also dished about her friendship with Short and Martin. "I think it's like anything, friendship grows, trust grows and we have a great, happy, loose time on the set," Gomez shared. "It makes us love each other more at the end of the day."
