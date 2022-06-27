Selena Gomez Reveals She's Back in the Studio and Working on New Music, at 'Only Murders' Premiere (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez has new music in the works! ET's Will Marfuggi spoke to Gomez and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, at the show's season 2 premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, where she revealed that she's back in the studio.
"I am actually working on it right now," Gomez shared when asked if she has new music on the way. "It's just been a little hectic with this, but um I am in the studio. I'm excited."
While Gomez didn't say when she'd be releasing new music, it would be the first new tune from the 29-year-old singer-actress since her Spanish-speaking album, Revelación, which she dropped in March 2021.
While she's making time for music, OMITB has been keeping Gomez busy, with season 2 of the hit Hulu series premiering June 28.
Gomez, who stars in, and executive produces the series, told ET that this time around, she feels like she can relate to her character, Mabel, a bit more.
"In a way, but I think it's also a little bit of me actually feeling like I've walked through those moments, some in my life, so yeah, I've had that," Gomez shared.
The cast not only feels more comfortable in their respective characters after season 2, but as friends too, with Short sharing that trio have bonded over the last two years.
"I think it's like anything, friendship grows, trust grows and we have a great, happy, loose time on the set," Short said. "It makes us love each other more at the end of the day."
And Martin agreed, adding, "Also, Marty and I have known each other for 35 years, but we've only known each other for two years, and I would say there's definitely been a growing, bonding thing, a trust between the three of us. We like to do our three -- threesome scenes, the scenes between the three of us."
"It's fun," Gomez concurred.
So fun, in fact, that Gomez said she wouldn't mind having her on-screen neighbors as real-life ones.
"Oh fantastic," Gomez said when asked how the funny men would fare as next-door neighbors.
"I don't know, but this one would be nice," she added of Martin, before joking that Short might be too wild for her. "What if you have a lot of parties, I don't know."
"I would definitely have louder parties than Steve," Short agreed.
With that, Gomez quickly changed her mind, "Neither would be good," she quipped.
See the hilarious trio back on-screen when season 2 of Only Murders in Building hits Hulu June 28.
