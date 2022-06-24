Selena Gomez has gotten pickier about who she works with and who she dates -- and she owes it all to Steve Martin and Martin Short. ET's Will Marfuggi spoke with Gomez and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, about what they've learned from each other and what to expect this coming season.

"I think in general, my standards for humor and gentlemen, and just, professionals have been -- the bar's been lifted pretty high working with these two, so, it's been really fun, but I'm now a little bit picky," Gomez said of what working with Martin and Short has taught her.

While season 2 sees the already nosey Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short) trying to meddle in Mabel (Gomez)'s love life, the 29-year-old actress told ET, the legendary actor-comedians are far too protective of her to set her up with just anyone.

"They're protective," Gomez said.

"We're very protective of her," Short agreed.

"You know, most of the people we know are dead," Short joked. "We don't know anyone under 50, so it's not like, 'Uh, hey, I want you to meet Selena,'" Martin quipped.

"If you get out of that walker, maybe you can meet Selena," the Father of the Bride actor quipped.

All jokes aside, Gomez said "she's fine" without their help in that department.

"No, it's fine. I'm fine," Gomez maintained. "I don't need anyone."

Season 2 picks up where the trio left off, still using their podcast to try and unmask the murderous neighbors living inside their New York City apartment building. There will be a few changes, however, and some new faces, including Cara Delevingne, who joined the cast for season 2.

"So much fun," Gomez admitted when asked what it was like to work with the supermodel. "I've known her for so many years, it was honestly like working with a childhood friend, and I just enjoyed it."

"She's hilarious. I think she did so great this season, and adds to the show completely, so, I had a blast," the Rare Beauty founder added.

While the trio was tight-lipped on the rest of the star-studded guest stars joining them this season, Martin and Short did joke about the celebs lining up to take part in the hit Hulu series.

"We certainly have great guest stars. I would like to think people are lining up," Short said. We can talk about Shirley MacLaine," Martin added.

"I know DiCaprio wanted to do it, but I felt that was a conflict with my character," Short joked. "And Meryl, you know."

"They're begging," Martin interjected, before again bringing the laughs. "I'm on my phone, 'I'm sorry, Meryl. No, no, maybe next season.'"

"Maybe next season," Short agreed.

And next season is already underway, with Martin telling ET that season 3 is already "set up."

Season 3 is set up, but I believe in a complete story per year. I don't believe in, like, hanging in so every year they never solve the crime. So, we actually will solve the crime, and then we will introduce a teaser for next year," Martin shared.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building hits Hulu June 28.

