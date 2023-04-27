Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are loving married life one year in! ET spoke to the couple at the reopening of Tiffany and Co.'s flagship store in New York City on Thursday, they seemed more in love than ever.

"Definitely," Brooklyn told ET of being in the honeymoon phase, the same month that he and Nicola celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The proud husband made no secret of his love for his wife, gushing, "How gorgeous does she look? I'm so lucky."

The couple has long been fans of the jewelry brand, with Nicola explaining that they got engraved promise rings prior to their engagement, and revealing that her husband recently gifted her another Tiffany's stunner.

"Brooklyn, actually, for my birthday this year, bought me these amazing, beautiful Tiffany's hoops that I have at home," Nicola, who turned 28 in January, said. "They mean so much to me."

After Thursday's event, Brooklyn and Nicola are turning their attention to a highly-anticipated annual evening, The Met Gala. While the couple largely stayed mum about their planned looks, Brooklyn promised they'll be "very classy" on Monday night.

