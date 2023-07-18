Selena Gomez is lifting the curtain on her creative process. The pop star shared an intimate and emotional new throwback video on TikTok, showing fans how she wrote her 2019 hit single, "Lose You to Love Me."

"Making of... me getting to know myself," she wrote over the video, in which she can be seen singing at a piano as she works through the lyrics of the song.

In her caption, Gomez said that she would be turning off comments for the post.

"This isn't the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me," she captioned the video.

Gomez appears to be emotional as she quietly sings to herself, beginning with the song's first verse.

"Lose You to Love Me" was co-written between Gomez, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, along with the song's producers, Mattman and Robin. The breakup anthem was featured on Gomez's third studio album, Rare, released in January 2020, and shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Speaking with Zane Lowe at the time, along with Michaels and Tranter, Gomez opened up about writing the future hit. Michaels revealed that they had penned the song on Valentine's Day.

Gomez shared that she had just come out of a treatment center for her mental health at the time it was written.

"When I walked in, it was literally just the piano and the chorus and a bit of the first verse, and I just sat there," she said. "And I tell people this, too, because it was also such a very raw moment. A, I had just gotten back, but B, we were in the bright daylight, you know, and that’s not normally how you’re maybe talking about something like that."

Later, in Gomez's Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, she said that it was "the fastest song I've ever written," coming together in just 45 minutes.

Gomez has yet to release a follow-up album to Rare, but has been teasing a return to music on social media in recent months. In addition to sharing a selection of snapshots from inside the studio, Gomez and pal Camila Cabello recently left a trail of digital breadcrumbs that could be hinting at a collaboration between the two.

Meanwhile, Gomez will have reason to celebrate on Saturday, July 22, as she rings in her 31st birthday. Relive her star-studded 30th bash in the video below.

