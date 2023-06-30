Hailey Bieber is opening up like never before about being pitted against Selena Gomez, calling it a "twisted and perpetuated" narrative "that can be really dangerous."

The 26-year-old model appeared on Bloomberg's original series, The Circuit With Emily Chang, and addressed the rumored feud between her and the Only Murders in the Building star, saying the "completely made up" feud is not about her or even Gomez. It's far more sinister, and she's urging so-called fans on both sides to put a cap on the online vitriol.

"I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous," Bieber said. "And I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being OK with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not OK with the kind of division that it caused. I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team that person -- I'm just not about that."

"I want to be able to bring people together," she continued. "And I think that was a really important moment for people to see that you can do that and you can bring people together and it doesn't have to be about this divisive nature."

Earlier this month, Hailey took to her Instagram Story and implored her millions of followers to stop the hate on social media.

"If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will ever support or condone hateful, mean or nasty comments," she wrote via Instagram Story. "Doing that is not supporting me ... if you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of."

The model -- who is married to Justin Bieber -- seemingly wrote that statement in response to her followers leaving nasty messages on Gomez's posts. In March, Gomez had also taken to social media to pen a message to her followers, telling them to stop the hate directed at the model.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively," the singer-actress wrote in a message on her Instagram Story. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Gomez and Justin dated on and off for years (they confirmed they were dating in February 2011 but called it quits for good in March 2018). Justin and Hailey tied the knot, first in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 and then again in a private ceremony the following year.

And therein lies the so-called "issue" -- a rumored feud over a man?

"Because of a guy? It's awful. I hate it," Bieber said. "I've hated it since the beginning. And I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood when it's like time and time again I don't know why I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem. It's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It's the world we live in unfortunately."

Watch episode 4 of The Circuit With Emily Chang on Bloomberg.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for Speaking Out Amid Rumored Feud This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Hailey Bieber Asks Fans to Stop Leaving 'Mean or Rude' Comments

Hailey Bieber Admits She's 'Having a Hard Time' Amid Year of Selena Gomez Drama

Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez for Speaking Out Amid Rumored Feud

Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber Reached Out to Her About Death Threats

Related Gallery