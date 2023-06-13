Hailey Bieber has had enough of the hate!

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to her Instagram Story to ask her followers to stop the hate via social media.

"If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will ever support or condone hateful, mean or nasty comments," she wrote via Instagram Story. "Doing that is not supporting me ... if you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of."

Bieber ended her message, "Be nice or don't say anything."

The model -- who is married to Justin Bieber -- seemingly wrote that statement in response to her followers leaving nasty messages on Selena Gomez's posts.

While there was a rumored feud between her and the Only Murders in the Building star earlier this year, Bieber's latest like on Gomez's post is shutting that down.

In February, fans used social media to hint at a possible feud between Bieber and Gomez -- who dated Bieber's husband, Justin.

The following month, Gomez took to social media to pen a message to her followers, telling them to stop the hate in Mrs. Bieber's comments.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively," the 30-year-old singer-actress wrote in a message on her Instagram Story. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

In turn, Bieber took to her respective social media to thank the "Wolves" singer.

"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," the Rhode Beauty founder's message read. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful."

She added, "While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended."

She concluded. "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."

In all, it looks like both Gomez and Bieber want their fans to follow the singer's lead and kill them with kindness.

