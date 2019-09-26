It’s almost time for the Biebers’ big day… again!

Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoyed a New York City courthouse wedding last September, but now a year later, the young couple is ready for an intimate blowout bash with their friends and family.

A source previously told ET that the 25-year-old “Sorry” singer and the 22-year-old model are “gearing up for the event of their lives,” when they tie the knot later this month in South Carolina.

“They wanted to celebrate their love and unity in front of the people they love, especially God,” the source added.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming nuptials:

The Bachelorette

Hailey had some fun with her girlfriends on Wednesday night, rocking a strapless white dress and a mini-veil for some bachelorette shenanigans. Her pal, Kendall Jenner, was by her side and was photographed drinking from a phallic bottle while out on the town.

The Ceremony

The couple wants the big day to be as private as possible and they want their families to be incorporated into the ceremony, the source told ET.

“The [wedding] will be… a fairy tale with over-the-top flowers, lights and an all-around party,” the source said. “The couple is planning to make it a family affair with Hailey’s sister and Justin’s brother, sister and dad being incorporated. Justin’s been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone.”

Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, recently confirmed to TMZ that he’d be walking “my princess” down the aisle.

The Bridal Look

According to another source, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin will be flown in to do Hailey’s hair for her wedding on Sept. 30. According to the source, Hailey “will have a few different looks over the weekend.”

Ahead of the wedding, Hailey was spotted pampering herself with what a source told ET was a 75-minute Pellequr Signature $215 massage scrub with CBD at Pellequr in Beverly Hills.

The Guests

Despite the fact that the couple is close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner will be the only member attending the nuptials, a source confirmed to ET.

Hailey’s dad, Stephen, recently told TMZ of the guest list, “They’re going to have a lot of their pastor friends and a lot of their Christian friends around them at this time.”

