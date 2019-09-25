Hailey Bieber is getting wedding ready!

ET has learned that the 22-year-old model has been pampering herself in the days leading up to her second wedding to husband Justin Bieber.

A source tells ET that Hailey got a 75 minute Pellequrₓ Signature $215 massage scrub with CBD at Pellequr in Beverly Hills earlier this week. According to the source, the massage the model received exfoliates all of the dead skin off of the body and the lymphatic helps to clear all of the toxins in your body.

The source says Justin came to the spa with Hailey, but did not get a massage.

Hailey and Justin secretly got married at a New York City courthouse last September. A couple weeks later, a source confirmed to ET that the two were indeed husband and wife.

The two are also set to have a second wedding with their friends and family at the end of this month in South Carolina. Another source told ET this week that the couple is "gearing up for the event of their lives."

"They wanted to celebrate their love and unity in front of the people they love, especially God," the source said.

According to the source, the ceremony will be as private as possible and will incorporate family. "The [wedding] will be .... a fairy tale with over the top flowers, lights and an all-around party," the source added. "The couple is planning to make it a family affair with Hailey's sister and Justin's brother, sister and dad being incorporated. Justin has been through a lot in the past with his family, and he is looking forward to celebrating the special day with everyone."

See more on their upcoming wedding celebrations in the video below.

