Selena Gomez Plays the 'Why Am I Single' Game on TikTok

Selena Gomez doesn't love TikTok's answer to her question. The 30-year-old singer played the "Why am I single?" game on TikTok and was less than pleased with her results.

In the funny clip, the filter cycles through a number of potential reasons before landing on "you have bad taste," making Gomez gasp in shock.

"Well that's rude TikTok," she captioned the video.

It's not the first time TikTok has let Gomez down. When she asked to find out her dating red flags on the app, it told her that she's boring, clingy and can't type.

Gomez seemed confused by the last response in particular, so she gave it another go. That time, the app told her her red flags are that she binge-watches TV, buys $10 lattes and is messy. Gomez seemingly accepted those results, though she did cringe when they all popped up on her screen.

Gomez hasn't been shy about poking fun at her single status on social media. She previously posted a video of herself yelling at soccer players, "I'm single. I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you sooo much!" Another video showed her joking about her third-wheel status while spending time with her coupled-up pals.

Watch the video below to see some of her best self-deprecating TikToks to date.

