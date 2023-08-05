Inside Selena Gomez's Dinner Outing With British DJ Fred Again

Selena Gomez and popular English DJ-record producer Fred Again grabbed dinner alone this week, leading some fans to speculate it may have been a date. But an eyewitness who saw them break bread tells ET it didn't seem like a date.

ET has learned that Gomez and Fred hit up Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood on Thursday night. That same night, Gomez took to her Instagram Story and posted a selfie from the popular joint. In that snap, the "Calm Down" singer stuck her tongue out while Fred stood behind her and smiled.

The eyewitness said Gomez and Fred showed up to the bar at around 7 p.m. and they seemed to be having a good time, though they weren't boisterous by any means. The eyewitness also said it sure didn't seem like a date, as they sat across from each other and there wasn't really any physical contact.

At one point, the eyewitness said a fan sitting next to them asked for a picture with their baby, and Gomez happily obliged. Later, another fan approached and said she was her idol. Gomez was very nice during that encounter and to everyone else who approached her that night.

In fact, at another point that night someone was playing pool and got super close to Gomez with the cue. The person playing pool apologized and Gomez responded, "No problem! Go win!"

Gomez and Fred weren't there for too long, as the eyewitness tells ET they left at around 8:30 p.m. with a security guard who sat in the corner while they dined.

Fred -- who has collaborated with Ed Sheeran, Swedish House Mafia and Skrillex -- will kick off his UK tour in September before launching a North American tour in October with stops in New York, Miami and Los Angeles.

While the nature of their relationship remains unclear (it was less than a month ago when Gomez played the "Why am I single" game on TikTok -- it's not out of the realm of possibility that Gomez and Fred may be talking collaboration. After all, Gomez recently confirmed on Instagram she's back in the studio.

In the photo slideshow, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer showed off a series of "random" photos taken everywhere from the makeup chair, to dining out, getting dolled up and what fans have been waiting for -- a shot from inside the studio.

The studio session saw the 31-year-old singer posing with members of her team and her pup, Winnie, who Gomez held onto in the group photo. That post came just over a month after Gomez teased new music in another post, sharing photos of herself inside a recording studio in Paris, France.

