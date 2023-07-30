Selena Gomez Confirms She's Back in the Studio in New Post

New music is on the way for Sel!

Selena Gomez confirmed she's back in the studio in her latest Instagram post, sharing photos from what appears to be a recording session.

In the photo slideshow, the "Come Down" singer showed off a series of "random" photos taken everywhere from the makeup chair, to dining out, getting dolled up and what fans have been waiting for -- a shot from inside the studio.

The studio session saw the 31-year-old singer posing with members of her team and her pup, Winnie, who Gomez held onto in the group photo.

Recording equipment and speakers can be seen in the background, as the Only Murders in the Building actress dressed casually for the occasion.

"Randemz," she captioned the post, which was shared to her feed Saturday.

Fans took to the comments to speculate on when new music will arrive from Gomez, with one writing, "Now where is the lead single 😭," and another commenting, "Is the album called Randemz? I'm thirsty for a clue 🤣."

The post comes just over a month after Gomez teased new music in another post, sharing photos of herself inside a recording studio in Paris, France.

"Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris. 😉" Gomez captioned the black-and-white images.

Gomez's fans immediately took to the comments to share their excitement for the upcoming project. If a new album is in the works, this will be Gomez's first since Rare in 2020.

From new music to TV, and celebrating her 31st birthday, it's been a busy year for Gomez. Following her star-studded bash, which saw the likes of Karol G, Paris Hilton and more in attendance, a source told ET that the singer-actress is looking to get rid of any "toxicity" in her personal life and wants to stay positive as she moves into this next chapter.

"Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded," the source said. "She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life."

The source added that Gomez "keeps her circle close and feels loved and supported."

Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Star-Studded Bash and 'Barbie' Screening



