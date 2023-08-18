Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are dropping new singles next week, and they celebrated by renewing their old (TV) rivalry.

Gomez took to her Instagram Story on Friday and posted a clip from her time as Mikayla Skeech on the Disney Channel classic Hannah Montana. Gomez's Mikayla disses Cyrus' Hannah (also Miley Stewart) in that telethon episode. As fans know, Mikayla and Hannah were pop star rivals on the popular series.

Cyrus re-posted Gomez's Story, which used a little play on words to describe the momentous occasion.

"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!" Gomez wrote over the clip.

Gomez's upcoming single is dubbed -- you guessed it -- "Single Soon" and Cyrus' single is titled "Used to Be Young."

Cyrus posted a meme of her own using the same Hannah Montana clip. She captioned it, "@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON... I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG."

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Miley Cyrus / Instagram

On Thursday, Gomez took to social media and said "Single Soon" will be a small taste of an upcoming album she's still working on.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while," she tweeted. "Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON."

Exactly an hour later, Cyrus announced her new single.

"August 25TH. USED TO BE YOUNG. In celebration of my new single release Endless Summer Vacation (backyard sessions) continues. Aug 24 @ 10pm EDT on ABC," she tweeted. "This time with a retrospective interview sharing stories about the first 30 years of my life in honor of U2BY. This song is dedicated to my loyal fans. I love YOU for loving every version of ME. Always, Miley."

RELATED CONTENT:

Disney Throwback! Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and More Disney Stars Make Their First Wand Intros This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Selena Gomez Pokes Fun at Herself Over Viral Blanket Pic

Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa Break Bread in Matching Leopard Heels

'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Go Behind the Scenes of That Epic Miley Cyrus Dance Break!

Related Gallery