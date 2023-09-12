Cue Cardi B's "I Like It" -- because there are going to be plenty of fans of her unique MTV Video Music Awards look.

The rapper made a sartorial splash outside the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Tuesday, stepping out onto the pink carpet in a strapless gown by Dilara Findikoglu covered in beads and... hair clips. While unexpected, the unusual embellishment was the extra boldness fans have come to expect from Cardi as a one-of-a-kind fashionista. The famous mom accessorized with matching cuffs covered in the same decoration on both arms.

Husband Offset coordinated with his other half, sporting matching clips in his hair as they posed together on the carpet, holding hands and kissing. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, have since welcomed daughter Kulture, 5, and son, Wave, 2.

Meanwhile, Cardi has a busy night ahead of her. The star is set to take the stage at the Video Music Awards with Megan Thee Stallion to perform their newly released collaboration, "Bongos." Plus, the four-time winner is once again a nominee, this time for Best Hip-Hop.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Among the many awards to be handed out tonight, Shakira and Sean "Diddy" Combs are heading home with top honors as they are the 2023 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Global Icon Award recipients.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Meanwhile, more of the biggest names in music will entertain fans throughout the night with performances, including Olivia Rodrigo, host Nicki Minaj, Demi Lovato, and Lil Wayne, who is returning to the VMA stage for the first time in more than a decade.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

RELATED CONTENT: