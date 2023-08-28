Taylor Swift is showing her bestie, Selena Gomez, some love after she released her first single in nearly a year.

Gomez released "Single Soon" on Friday, and quickly received support from her fans as well as the "Blank Space" singer herself.

"When your bestie is the bestest," Swift, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday as she reshared a reel originally posted by Gomez, 31, featuring several clips from the song’s music video.

"Will be dancing to this forever methinks," Swift added.

Gomez reposted Swift’s post on her own Instagram Story on Sunday.

"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company... and it’s also really fun to dance to!" Gomez wrote on Instagram.

The pop star powerhouses have been supporting each other for years. Earlier this month, Gomez spent quality time with her little sister, Gracie, at Swift’s concert. The Only Murders in the Building star came out to SoFi Stadium, where Swift was performing the fifth night of the Los Angeles leg of herEras Tour.

Gomez took some snapshots of herself and her friends at the concert, in which she can be seen rocking some of Swift's Eras Tour merch, including a black and white hoodie.

The actress and singer seemed to be having a great time as she smiled and swayed to the music while hugging her sister, Gracie, who was overwhelmed with emotion as they sang together while surrounded by a sold-out stadium of superfans.

On April 8, 2023, shortly after the launch of Swift's Eras Tour, ET confirmed that Swift and Joe Alwyn had ended their relationship. ET also learned that the split was amicable and "not dramatic." Swift's relationship with the British actor was perhaps the one she kept the most private, with very little PDA and no Instagram or red carpet appearances. Though it's unclear when the couple started dating, Swift insinuated in a since-deleted 2022 Instagram post that the couple had been together for six years.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," the source said.

One month after news of her breakup from Alwyn first broke, Swift was linked to The 1975 singer Matty Healy, when he was spotted at the Nashville stop of her Eras Tour in May 2023. The duo, who have been longtime friends, was later photographed together as well.

"Taylor and Matty like each other," a source told ET shortly thereafter. "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

By June, though, the romance had ended. "Taylor and Matty broke up," a source told ET. "They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.

