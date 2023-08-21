Taylor Swift made a sweet gesture for Lily Allen's daughter. During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Allen's husband, David Harbour, shared how the singer made his stepdaughter's night when they attended The Eras Tour. Allen, who tied the knot with Harbour in 2020, shares Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10, with her ex, Sam Cooper.

Harbour began the story by joking that he got loads of "brownie points" after calling in "a lot of favors" to get tickets to Swift's star-studded tour.

"The great thing about being a beloved character on Stranger Things is I can call up Madison Square Garden and get courtside [tickets] to the Knicks, but man, to go see Taylor Swift [was harder]," he said.

Harbour didn't specify which of his stepdaughters he made the trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to see the show with, but did note that he tried to get some one-on-one time with the singer upon their arrival.

"It was extraordinary because I did say as we went in, I said something like, 'If there's an opportunity to say hello...' But I'm also very conscious because a lot of times people want to meet me and it can be very difficult," he said. "... And they said, 'She's leaving on a plane right after this concert.'"

Given that, Harbour thought his chances for a personal interaction with Swift were gone, but he was pleasantly surprised shortly thereafter.

"A woman came out with a letter and it was addressed to me and my stepdaughter. It was a handwritten letter on a particular stationary," Harbour said. "I've never seen my stepdaughter speechless."

While Harbour and his stepdaughter didn't get individual time with Swift, the actor noted, "She did say in the letter at one point, 'I'll give you a wave from the stage.' And at one point during the beginning of one of her numbers she turned to our little booth and [waved]."

As for what he thought about the concert, Harbour called Swift "a force of nature."

"I really didn't have any idea," he admitted. "... Seeing her perform for three and a half hours [was impressive]. It's like 45 songs! I've never seen anything [like it]. She barely leaves the stage. I don't know when she pees. It's ridiculous."

