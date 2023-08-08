Taylor Swift Rocks 4th Concert of L.A. Eras Tour Run: Here's Every Star Who's Been So Far
Taylor Swift is taking the City of Angels by storm!
Last Thursday, she began her 6-night Eras Tour run in Los Angeles, California, at Sofi Stadium, and she's been getting a lot of love from some of her famous friends and fans at every concert so far.
On her first night in L.A., the acclaimed artist and her lauded tour drew a massive number of fans to the grand arena, which housed over 100,000 Swifties, as she belted out some of her massive hit singles. The sold-out opening concert in L.A. predictably drew a huge crowd of Hollywood's heavy hitters -- who also happen to love Swift.
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share a photo of the specially decorated ensemble she created to pay tribute to both Swift and her late husband, Kobe Bryant. Her jean jacket featured a photo of the Lakers legend surprising Swift on stage during her concert at the Staples Center in 2015.
Swift also surprised Vanessa and Kobe's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant, with her "22" hat and a sweet hug from the stage during the show.
Meanwhile, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita got in on the Swiftie craze by making friendship bracelets to trade with other friends at her shows.
"Justin told me I have to make these for the @taylorswift #erastour tonight," Ferguson captioned a photo of himself wearing several handmade bracelets. "I am 47 years old but I don't want to be underprepared."
The friendship bracelets seemed to be a popular trend among Swift's famous fans just as they are among her legion of diehard followers.
Apart from Ferguson, many other stars showed off their bracelets on social media, including Sofia Carson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome.
@keatkeatonthebeat we’re ready for you taylor ✨ #erastour#erastouroutfits#rarebeauty♬ original sound - 🤍🎧
The official account for the Eras Tour also shared the news that friendship bracelets had been placed on every single seat in SoFi Stadium for Thursday night's show, so everyone could get in on the fun.
Other celebs who attended night one were Aly Raisman, Allison Holker, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Dylan Mulvaney, Dixie D’Amelio, Danny Pudi, Hayley Kiyoko, Sarah Drew, Lizzy McAlpine, Babyface, Loren Gray, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, Molly Shannon, and Katie Couric.
Since the kick-off, a slew of other celebrities have attended the concerts. Here's a look at the stars who have turned up to one of Swift's celebrated shows.
On night four, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, Flavor Flav, Kevin Costner, Colton Underwood, Sophia Bush, Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Richie, Kaitlyn Dever, Dane Cook, Haley Lu Richardson, Camilla Luddington, Noah Beck, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Sarah Jeffery, Dita Von Teese, Renee Rapp, and Shannon Beador were all in attendance.
Chrishell Stause
Kevin Costner
Tiffany Haddish
The second and third nights of Swift's Eras run in L.A. also included star-studded audiences.
Channing Tatum (who rocked an adorable 'Anti-Hero' themed T-shirt for the occasion)
Emma Roberts (who was a guest of Divi Official)
Alicia Keys
Lupita Nyong'o with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Darren Criss
Ashley Tisdale
Seth Green
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and Their Family
Hilary Duff
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams
Jennie Garth
James Marsden
Woody Harrelson
Jesse McCartney
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn
Lily Rabe
Gayle King
Karamo Brown
Max Greenfield and Hunter Schafer
Lana Condor
Sofia Vergara
James Kennedy and Ally Lewber (who wore coordinating Nadine Merabi looks)
Vanessa Lachey
Kaitlyn Dever
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Alicia Keys
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department weighed in on the massive popularity of the shows and the security presence, stating that the "massive influx" of concertgoers required them to increase police presence at metro stations and on public transit.
"The (sheriff's) department, in coordination with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department, will be providing additional law enforcement staffing throughout the Metro system to support the Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium," the LASD stated. "The department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Super Bowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro system."
Swift's run in Los Angeles will wrap up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as she recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.
ET learned earlier this week that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.
TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.
Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.
