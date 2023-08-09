Taylor Swift's star-studded Eras Tour just welcomed royalty to the show. Meghan Markle stepped out to attend the 33-year-old singer's Tuesday night performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, ET confirms.

Other prominent figures at the fifth night of the pop star's six-night Los Angeles run include Selena Gomez, Taylor Lautner, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Adam Scott, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox, Savannah Guthrie and Kaia Gerber.

Past celeb attendees at the singer's L.A. shows include Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Costner, Colton Underwood, Sophia Bush, Chrishell Stause, Channing Tatum, Alicia Keys and Vanessa Bryant.

While Meghan -- who previously tried to get the "Shake It Off" singer on her now-canceled podcast -- enjoyed the show, her husband, Prince Harry, was busy in Tokyo, Japan.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex spoke during an event organized by the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS), which touched on such topics as the power of sport, community and philanthropy.

After his time in Japan, Harry -- who recently had his His Royal Highness title removed from the British royal family's website -- will travel to Singapore to play in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Aug. 12.

The Sussexes' latest outings came the same month that Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday. Ahead of the big day, the couple -- who shares Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 -- stepped out for dinner at Tre Lune Ristorante in Montecito, California.

An eyewitness told ET that Harry and Meghan "were in great spirits, laughing and smiling" while out to dinner. "They had a good time," the eyewitness added.

Despite rumors flying around about a split between the couple, Harry and Meghan are "presenting a very united front," royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET.

"My experience with Harry and Meghan -- whenever I've been with them as a couple, who are very, very close -- [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic," she said. "...There is no evidence [of a split]."

