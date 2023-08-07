Channing Tatum Embraces 'Daddy' Era and Dances at Taylor Swift Concert
Channing Tatum is a Swiftie and Gayle King has the video to prove it.
King – who attended Taylor Swift’s Saturday show in Los Angeles – shared photos and video of her time at the Eras Tour, heavily featuring the 43-year-old actor having the time of his life.
In a photo posted by the broadcast journalist, Tatum is wearing an, "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me" shirt, a reference to Swift's hit "Anti-Hero" lyrics and to Tatum's daddyness.
The actor turned up for a daddy-daughter date night with 10-year-old Evie, catching the third night of Taylor's six-night Los Angeles stop.
"Saturday night! @taylorswift in LA w/fav daughter @kirbybump! Our 4th Taylor concert together over the years & she has taken things to another level!" King captioned her photo carousel. "A round of applause to @channingtatum & @karomobrown who went all in!"
King also included a vid of Tatum dancing along to Swift's classic 2014 bop “Shake It Off."
Channing previously opened up about struggles he has found navigating life as a single dad to his and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan 's daughter, Everly. The actor discussed his experience as a single parent during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on their show, Today with Hoda and Jenna.
"I didn’t plan to be a single dad," Tatum admitted after he was asked about his parenting experience. "That was not in the cards [or] in my planning at the least. And I was pretty nervous," he admitted.
"I was like, ‘She’s a girl.’ I was looking up on YouTube how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street."
Swift touched down in the City of Angels on Thursday, and she's been getting a lot of love from some of her famous friends and fans over the course of her 6-night Eras Tour run.
The singer kicked off her string of star-studded performances in Los Angeles on Thursday, performing for a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The acclaimed artist and her lauded tour draw a massive number of fans to the grand arena, which houses over 100,000 Swifties, as she belts out some of her massive hit singles.
At Thursday's concert, Swift surprised Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant, with her "22" hat and a sweet hug from the stage during the show.
Other celebs who have thus fat attended one of the Los Angeles concerts included Aly Raisman, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Dylan Mulvaney, Dixie D’Amelio, Danny Pudi, Hayley Kiyoko, Sarah Drew, Lizzy McAlpine, Babyface, Loren Gray, Kathryn Gallagher, Stephanie Styles, Molly Shannon, Katie Couric, among numerous others.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department weighed in on the massive popularity of the show and the security presence, stating that the "massive influx" of concertgoers required them to increase police presence at metro stations and on public transit.
"The (sheriff's) department, in coordination with LA Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department, will be providing additional law enforcement staffing throughout the Metro system to support the Taylor Swift concert series at SoFi Stadium," the LASD stated. "The department is providing a similar level of visibility as the 2022 Super Bowl in order to ensure the safety of the public throughout the Metro system."
Swift's run in Los Angeles will wrap up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as Swift recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.
ET learned last week that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.
TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.
Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.
