Having Taylor Swift as your boss pays off! As the superstar wraps up her Eras Tour in the United States, she’s handing out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.

ET has learned Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others.

TMZwas the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.

Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.

The Eras Tour, Swift's first since 2018, features stunning visuals from a curved screen serving as her backdrop. And at one point in the performance, the 33-year-old singer transitions from her Midnights era by taking a dive and seemingly swimming across the stage.

All in all, Swift performs for a whopping three hours and makes every second count. In that glorious time, Swift sings over 40 songs, including "Shake It Off," "Midnight Rain," "You Belong With Me," "Willow," "Don't Blame Me," "Fearless," "Love Story," "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" and "Karma."

Swifties have also been treated to her flawless fashion style, including sparkling bodysuits, elegant ballgowns, ethereal dresses and even a one-legged snake suit.

