Taylor Swift is used to breaking records, but now she’s breaking curfew and facing potential fines for doing so.

The "Shake It Off"singer performed at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on on July 28 and July 29 as part of her Eras Tour. Swift ran past the venue's 11 p.m. curfew, and kept on performing until 11:38 p.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

"Staff is reviewing potential permit and code violations for the two Taylor Swift concerts consistent with our past practices," Michelle Templeton, Communications Director and Sustainability Manager for Santa Clara, tells ET, adding that there are currently "two categories of potential permit and code violations" for the concerts.

Templeton says the first potential violation is for the concert's fire permit (pyrotechnics). Permit violations will be issued for fireworks that went off in the venue after the 11 p.m. cut-off for the concerts. Up to $1,000 in fines will be issued per concert for these violations.

The second potential violation is for curfew and noise. Event curfew violations for activities past 11 p.m. are being reviewed by staff , and any noise ordinance violations will be determined after a post-event review of recorded noise levels and noise complaints. Templeton says compiling this information may take a couple of weeks and historically previous concert citations for noise or curfew violations have ranged from approximately $750 to $2100.

However, Santa Clara Police Department dispatch did not receive any noise complaints during either of Swift's concerts.

Levi’s Stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers and sits within a residential neighborhood in Santa Clara. Since its 2016 opening, the stadium has grappled with noise issues, and has a strict ordinance that states the stadium must go dark at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. In a partial concession to event organizers, the Santa Clara City Council decided in 2021 to permit up to five non-NFL events each year to extend until 11 p.m.

Swift is in good company when it comes to blowing past a curfew time at the venue. Previous offenders include The Rolling Stones (2019), U2 (2017), Coldplay (2017) and Beyoncé, who broke the curfew in 2016 and again on her co-headlining tour with husband and rapper JAY-Z in 2018.

Swift did have good reason for breaking the curfew. She surprised fans with new songs, the first one being "Right Where You Left Me." Long-time collaborator Aaron Dessner even joined in for the track, which is off her 2020 album, Evermore.

Swift continued her set with her second surprise song, "Castles Crumbling," one of the six previously unreleased tunes included on this year’s rerecording of her third studio album from 2010, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Friday night’s show marked the first time Swift played the song live.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aaron Rodgers Says He’s 'Unabashedly a Superfan' of Taylor Swift (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

How Travis Kelce Tried Shooting His Shot With Taylor Swift But Failed!

Taylor Swift Cracks Up During Song Rumored to Be About Kanye West

Team USA's Alex Morgan on Her Friendship With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift, Joe Biden and More Women’s World Cup Superfans

Aaron Rodgers Says He’s 'Unabashedly a Superfan' of Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

Related Gallery