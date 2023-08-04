Taylor Swift Gifts Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka '22' Hat in Touching 'Eras Tour' Moment
Taylor Swift shared a touching moment with the late Kobe Bryant's 6-year-old daughter, Bianka Bryant, during the opening night of the Los Angeles leg of her Eras Tour.
Bianka attended the show at the SoFi Stadium with her mom, Vanessa Bryant, and her older sister, Natalia Bryant. The trio had premium seats, sitting up close to the stage. That came in handy when Swift, 33, was singing her hit song, "22."
The GRAMMY winner made her way over to Bianka and in a sweet moment, pulled the little girl up to give her a big hug before giving her the black hat she was wearing during the song.
Fan videos began circulating of the adorable exchange online.
Proud mom Vanessa snapped a pic of the special hug between Swift and Bianka, writing, "We love you @taylorswift ❤️"
The Bryant family went all out for the show. Prior to attending, Vanessa shared her bejeweled jean jacket, featuring a photo of the late Kobe on stage with Swift in 2015 during her 1989 World Tour.
In collegiate letters on the back of the jacket, Vanessa wrote "Swiftie." And on the front of the jacket, she had a large heart and the message that read, "Say You'll Remember Me," a reference to the lyrics of Swift's song "Wildest Dreams."
She also showed off her personalized friendship bracelets featuring Kobe and her late daughter Gigi Bryant's names. Kobe and Gigi tragically died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash, leaving behind Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Vanessa and Kobe's youngest daughter, Capri Bryant, 4.
Kobe was a vocal support of Swift's saying during a 2019 interview, "I think it's important to listen to people who do great things. Taylor's been at the top of the game for a very, very long time."
Vanessa, Natalia, and Bianka all attended Thursday's show along with a slew of other famous faces, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Carson, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Brie Larson, Madelyn Cline, and Taylor Lautner's wife, Taylor Dome.
